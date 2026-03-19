Amagi launches AI Artwork Engine

Amagi, the cloud-native SaaS platform powering broadcast and streaming TV worldwide, has unveiled AI-driven Artwork Generation and Transformation as part of its industry cloud ingest-to-monetisation platform Amagi NOW — giving media companies the ability to go from raw video to fully formatted, platform-ready promotional artwork without ever leaving the Amagi platform.

Built on Amagi Intelligence, the company’s AI layer, the new capability tackles a pain point every content distributor knows: the artwork bottleneck. A single title distributed across FAST, OTT, Connected TV, and social channels can demand dozens of artwork variants — different aspect ratios, localised text, platform-specific safe zones, and branding overlays. Until now, that meant hours of manual artwork creation, repeated creative cycles, and frequent rejections from distribution partners. That workflow is now automated end-to-end within the platform.

The Image That Tells the Story — Found Automatically

Amagi’s artwork engine doesn’t start with a blank canvas or a static template. It starts with the video itself. The AI watches the content and analyses every frame for visual composition, subject prominence, emotional resonance, and narrative context — then identifies the single image that best captures the story of the title.

That story-aligned image becomes the base artwork for all downstream use. Editorial teams can review, refine, and approve before anything goes live — keeping creative judgment in human hands while eliminating hours of manual frame-hunting and guesswork.

One Image, Every Format — Instant Transformation

From a single approved base image, Amagi NOW transforms it into every variant a distributor needs: 16:9 for CTV, 9:16 for mobile, 2:3 for posters, 1:1 for social, 4:3 for legacy platforms — and more. The transformation engine intelligently maintains subject framing and visual integrity while respecting each platform’s safe-zone and layout rules.

The result: zero rejection cycles, faster time-to-air, and consistent visual quality everywhere a title appears.

Full Creative Control, One Platform

Every artwork variant can be enhanced inside Amagi NOW with logos, title treatments, overlays, and branded templates — no need to export to third-party external tools. The workflow lives within Amagi’s Media Manager, with role-based access controls, preview functionality, and full audit trails so every stakeholder can track what was created, modified, and approved.

Why It Matters

For media companies operating at scale, artwork has become a hidden operational cost. Amagi’s new capabilities are designed to:

Cut artwork turnaround from days to minutes

Eliminate manual frame selection, resizing, and compliance rework

Deliver consistent brand presentation across every distribution endpoint

Scale multi-platform output without adding headcount to creative teams

“The industry has reached a breaking point where the sheer volume of platforms is outpacing the human ability to create for them. For too long, the ‘last mile’ of distribution – getting the right thumbnail for every app and region – has been a manual grind that slows down great stories. By teaching our AI to understand the narrative ‘soul’ of a video, we’re not just automating a task; we’re giving creative teams their time back. It’s about moving at the speed of streaming without ever losing creative integrity,” commented Srividhya Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Amagi. “Also, beyond solving operational headaches, innovations like the AI Artwork Engine drive deeper engagement with our ecosystem, translating customer success directly into long-term, scalable growth for Amagi.”

Availability

AI-driven Artwork Generation and Transformation is available now to Amagi NOW customers, with a phased rollout to the broader customer base beginning in Q2 2026. To learn more about the AI Artwork Engine, drop into Amagi booth at NABSHOW – West Hall #2331