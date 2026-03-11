Disney+ to stream March Madness in Europe, South Africa

Disney+ has announced the addition of March Madness – the celebrated NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments – to its live sports slate across Europe and South Africa, marking an expansion of ESPN’s global NCAA rights agreement onto the Disney+ platform.

From March 17th through April 7th, Disney+ subscribers can watch all 134 NCAA tournament games live as part of their Disney+ subscription. With this addition, fans across Europe and South Africa will be able to access more of ESPN’s US sports content via Disney+. Games will also stream on Disney+ in the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand

March Madness is the annual flagship event in US college basketball, featuring single-elimination tournaments with 68 teams each for the men’s and women’s championships. The University of Florida Gators and University of Connecticut Huskies hold last year’s men’s and women’s titles, respectively.

Diego Londono, SVP Networks & Sports EMEA at The Walt Disney Company, commented: “Bringing March Madness to Disney+ customers across Europe reflects the ongoing collaboration between ESPN and the NCAA, and the commitment both organizations share to grow college basketball internationally. ESPN’s decades of experience showcasing championship moments allows us to foster greater appreciation for collegiate athletics, and we’re thrilled to help connect more fans to the passion and tradition of the men’s and women’s tournaments on Disney+.”

Added Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball, added: “Collaborating with ESPN and Disney+ allows us to share the excitement of March Madness with a global audience that already values college basketball. The NCAA tournament is the ultimate stage for student-athletes, and broadening access to that experience helps grow appreciation for and interest in the game worldwide.”

Duke Blue Devils are tipped as the slight favourites over Michigan Wolverines to win the 2026 men’s title. Defending Champions The University of Connecticut Huskies are the favourites to take the women’s title.