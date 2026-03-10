AEW launches streaming platform with Kiswe

Powered by Kiswe, MyAEW gives subscribers immersive access to live and on-demand events outside the US and Canada, a dedicated FAST channel with ad supported viewing available to fans globally and more features to come in the near future.

Kiswe, a specialist in streaming technology and services, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) have announced the global launch of MyAEW, a new digital platform for wrestling fans.

The platform will bring fans the best in-ring action, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive digital content, laying the foundation to become the central hub for all fans of professional wrestling.

Launching ahead of the AEW Revolution PPV, which takes place on March 15th featuring AEW World Champion putting his title on the line against ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in a Last Chance Texas Deathmatch, this partnership marks the beginning of a long-term evolution for MyAEW, with continued advancements and developments over the next year.

“We are excited to partner with Kiswe for the launch of the new MyAEW platform,” commented AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “Kiswe has set the standard for digital content across all forms of sports and entertainment, and we are proud to have AEW alongside other leaders in this space as we continue to evolve the platform and best serve fans around the world.”

“AEW has an incredible vision for the future of their fan experience, and Kiswe is proud to be the technology partner powering it,” said Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe. “MyAEW was built to become the central hub for the AEW community, directly connecting one of the most passionate fanbases in sports and entertainment to the content they love by giving them unprecedented access to the ring and beyond.”

The platform launches with three separate packages that includes a monthly $7.99 (€6.87) plan for Dynamite, Collision, Ring Of Honour TV and special events, and TV archive access; a $19.99 plan that also includes the AEW PPV for that month and select PPV archive access, and a yearly $119.99 plan that includes all AEW PPVs for the year. PPV purchases remain available for 90 days.

The rollout of MyAEW is not expected to impact AEW’s deal with HBO Max in the US. In the UK, AEW’s weekly TV shows air on ITV4.

The AEW roster also includes the likes of Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, The Young Bucks, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Smaoa Joe, Julia Hart, Billy Gunn, Kris Statlander, Bandido, FTR, Jungle Boy, Ricochet, Brody King and Kyle Fletcher. The promotion returns to the UK this summer with AEW All In: London taking place at Wembley Stadium on August 30th.