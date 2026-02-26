UK public service broadcasters are making attempts to persuade the government to expand the list of sports crown jewels – the core sporting events protected for free-to-air (FTA) TV.

A plea from the BBC to add the Six Nations Championship to the group of events that must be offered to terrestrial channels was rejected in 2023, but, according to The Guardian, a growing number of Labour MPs are reportedly working with broadcasters to push through a change of policy.

The BBC and ITV have since extended their joint rights for the Six Nations, but at a high cost, and with tight budgets they are still seeking legislative protection. While the broadcasting pair would be the main beneficiaries of any change, Channel 4 has also increased its sport offering in recent years and will be the FTA home of the Winter Paralympics in March, and will also broadcast the men’s and women’s Boat Races and Women’s FA Cup this year.

In addition to pushing for the Six Nations to be moved from the group B list, which permits live events to be behind a paywall as long as highlights are made available free-to-air, the public service broadcasters also want the A list expanded to include the home nations’ men’s and women’s international qualifiers for the World Cup and European Championship football tournaments, one Champions League tie involving a British team from each round of matches and the men’s FA Cup.