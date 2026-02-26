Advanced Television

UK MPs back broadcasters to expand FTA sports

February 26, 2026

UK public service broadcasters are making attempts to persuade the government to expand the list of sports crown jewels – the core sporting events protected for free-to-air (FTA) TV.

A plea from the BBC to add the Six Nations Championship to the group of events that must be offered to terrestrial channels was rejected in 2023, but, according to The Guardian, a growing number of Labour MPs are reportedly working with broadcasters to push through a change of policy.

The BBC and ITV have since extended their joint rights for the Six Nations, but at a high cost, and with tight budgets they are still seeking legislative protection. While the broadcasting pair would be the main beneficiaries of any change, Channel 4 has also increased its sport offering in recent years and will be the FTA home of the Winter Paralympics in March, and will also broadcast the men’s and women’s Boat Races and Women’s FA Cup this year.

In addition to pushing for the Six Nations to be moved from the group B list, which permits live events to be behind a paywall as long as highlights are made available free-to-air, the public service broadcasters also want the A list expanded to include the home nations’ men’s and women’s international qualifiers for the World Cup and European Championship football tournaments, one Champions League tie involving a British team from each round of matches and the men’s FA Cup.

With the cost of sports subscriptions constantly rising due to the fragmentation of the rights market, the MPs believe there is a significant benefit in making sure the public can watch their national team in the major sports regardless of means.

SOme of the events the broadcasters want to be protected are available free-to-air, with the main rights holder of the FA Cup, TNT Sports, sub-licensing 14 ties to the BBC each season, but others are not.

While the BBC has highlights rights and produces a weekly programme, live Champions League matches are available only on TNT Sports and Prime Video, with games moving to Paramount in a new four-year deal from 2027.

Listing an event does not guarantee FTA coverage, but the legislation states that public service broadcasters must be given the opportunity to buy the rights at a price they can afford, rather than being outbid by a subscription service.

The events currently protected for free-to-air TV are the Olympics and Paralympics, men’s and women’s World Cups and European Championships, the FA Cup and Scottish FA Cup finals, Wimbledon finals, the rugby union World Cup final and rugby league’s Challenge Cup final, along with the Grand National and Derby horse races. The secondary B list – which must feature highlights free-to-air – includes the Six Nations and the rest of the Rugby World Cup, the Cricket World Cup and men’s Test matches, the Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championships, and golf’s Open and Ryder Cup.

