With the cost of sports subscriptions constantly rising due to the fragmentation of the rights market, the MPs believe there is a significant benefit in making sure the public can watch their national team in the major sports regardless of means.
SOme of the events the broadcasters want to be protected are available free-to-air, with the main rights holder of the FA Cup, TNT Sports, sub-licensing 14 ties to the BBC each season, but others are not.
While the BBC has highlights rights and produces a weekly programme, live Champions League matches are available only on TNT Sports and Prime Video, with games moving to Paramount in a new four-year deal from 2027.
Listing an event does not guarantee FTA coverage, but the legislation states that public service broadcasters must be given the opportunity to buy the rights at a price they can afford, rather than being outbid by a subscription service.
The events currently protected for free-to-air TV are the Olympics and Paralympics, men’s and women’s World Cups and European Championships, the FA Cup and Scottish FA Cup finals, Wimbledon finals, the rugby union World Cup final and rugby league’s Challenge Cup final, along with the Grand National and Derby horse races. The secondary B list – which must feature highlights free-to-air – includes the Six Nations and the rest of the Rugby World Cup, the Cricket World Cup and men’s Test matches, the Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championships, and golf’s Open and Ryder Cup.