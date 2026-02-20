Sky News Australia rebranding as News24

On its 30th anniversary, the Sky News Australia channel has announced a new name and moved into new broadcast headquarters in Sydney.

Later this year the channel will rebrand as News24 which it says “reflects our evolution from a traditional linear Australian television channel to a globally ambitious multiplatform news business with a growing international audience,” under the continued leadership of News Corp’s Global Chair Lachlan Murdoch

“News24 will continue to feature our compelling offering of breaking news, sharp analysis, and frank commentary, with the same experienced team and expert voices audiences know and trust. Every night you will still see Australia’s favourite commentators deliver passionate opinions about the biggest stories, and we’ll continue to bring you live breaking news coverage as the place where news is not just analysed, but where it begins,” added the company.

Later this year viewers will also see a refreshed on-air look, relaunched digital products including a new dedicated website and app.

Sky News Australia launched on February 19th 1996, becoming the country’s first 24/7 news channel. Itscross-platform content currently reaches some 11.3 million Australians each month.