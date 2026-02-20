Mega Movie Weekend returns for half-term

Mega Movie Weekend has returned, running from February 20th to 22nd, helping audiences build their digital libraries with a selection of titles at promotional prices.

The campaign runs across key retailers, including Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store, the Apple TV app, Rakuten TV and EE TV Store, with prices starting at £2.99.

Films available in the promotion include:

· I Swear

· The Bad Guys 2

· The Long Walk

· Bad Boys: Ride or Die

· Transformers One

· Dogma

· Odyssey

· Downton Abbey 3-Movie Collection

· Smile 2-Movie Collection… and many more.

Mega Movie Weekend is managed by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) in association with major UK distributors Kaleidoscope, Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Spirit Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL, Universal Pictures, Vertigo Releasing and Warner Bros Discovery.