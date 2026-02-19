Live F1 in US IMAX cinemas

IMAX is working with Apple TV to bring the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship live to select IMAX locations across the US. Through the collaboration, five F1 Grands Prix in F1 — Miami, Monaco, Silverstone, Monza, and Austin — will be available across at least 50 IMAX locations nationwide.

Participating IMAX locations will deliver a dynamic viewing experience of Formula 1 on Apple TV, amplifying the inaugural season of Apple TV as the official US broadcaster for F1.

“F1 is a rapidly growing force in sports and culture in the US, and by bringing F1 on Apple TV live to IMAX theaters nationwide, we’re delivering the energy and excitement to even more screens in a truly immersive way,” commented Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats. “We’re excited to collaborate with IMAX to expand access to F1 on Apple TV and give fans across the U.S. a powerful new way to experience the speed and spectacle that the sport delivers.”

“Apple TV and Joe Kosinski’s brilliant F1: The Movie proved beyond a doubt that the speed, precision, and artistry of Formula 1 translate beautifully to the IMAX Experience, and we are very excited to further our collaboration with Apple and offer fans more of what resonated so deeply with that film by presenting live F1 races to them in IMAX,” added Jonathan Fischer, Chief Content Officer at IMAX. “As we continue to expand our global content portfolio with awe-inspiring experiences, we look forward to working with Apple to amplify its live coverage of Formula 1 and give fans in the U.S. an all-new way to experience this fast-growing sport.”

The announcement builds on IMAX and Apple’s successful collaboration on Apple Films’ F1: The Movie, a Filmed for IMAX release directed by Joseph Kosinski, starring Brad Pitt and shot entirely using IMAX-certified digital cameras. F1: The Movie was the highest-grossing Hollywood release in IMAX of 2025, with $97.6 million in IMAX worldwide. It has been nominated for Best Picture at the 98th Academy Awards.