HBO Max launching in New Zealand

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced that HBO Max will launch as a direct-to‑consumer streaming service in New Zealand, available from mid-2026.

Following the launch in Australia in 2025, as well as Germany and Italy so far in 2026 and the UK and Ireland scheduled for March, the New Zealand direct-to-consumer launch is part of the next wave of HBO Max’s global rollout.

James Gibbons, President of APAC at WBD, commented: “HBO Max is the home to some of the world’s most-watched content, including the iconic HBO, Warner Bros. and DC brands we know are hugely popular with New Zealanders. As we continue our global rollout, we are excited to bring more award-winning stories and franchises directly to fans across Aotearoa in one premium DTC offering.”

Michael Brooks, Managing Director, WBD Australia and New Zealand, added: “Following our incredible 2025 launch in Australia – one of the fastest-growing SVODs in Australian history – the entire ANZ team is looking forward to doing it all again with New Zealand later this year. We are well underway with our New Zealand direct-to-consumer launch plans and are looking forward to sharing more details in the coming months.”

Further details about subscription tiers, pricing and partners, as well as content and product features will be revealed soon.

HBO Max subscribers can access: