Skyrora to rescue Orbex?

UK-based rocket builder Orbex, now in financial administration, could have a rescuer. In a press statement on February 12th, Skyrora confirmed it intends to explore the purchase of select Orbex assets, including the Sutherland Spaceport, following the announcement that the company has appointed administrators.

Skyrora is a British private space company based in Glasgow, Scotland (since 2017), while its design and manufacturing facility is in Cumbernauld. Skyrora focuses on designing and manufacturing launch vehicles for small satellites and portable launch systems. The company’s mission is to reduce the cost of space launches.

Skyrora is exploring an Orbex asset acquisition which would see the operator invest up to £10 million, subject to discussions with the appointed administrators and completion of the necessary processes. Skyrora noted that it believes that securing select assets is vital to preserving UK space capability, protecting national critical infrastructure, and ensuring that technology and IP developed in the UK remains under UK ownership.

Dr Jack-James Marlow, COO at Skyrora, commented: “Skyrora is committed to delivering sovereign launch capability for the UK; providing reliable, independent access to space is crucial to the UK’s strategic interests. Launch will not only unlock commercial activity for companies that need to access space and help achieve the government’s objectives for becoming a global player in the space sector, but it is also a strategic defence consideration. As the only UK company with a domestic launch licence and both manufacturing and testing capabilities, Skyrora is best placed to take over Orbex’s assets and is proud to be leading launch activity from the UK.”

Orbex CEO Phil Chambers, responding to Skyrora’s announcement, said: “Just to let everyone know – there is an administration process running. Anyone who wants to bid should get in touch with us.”