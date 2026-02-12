Samsung launches UK Home Entertainment & Appliances division

Samsung Electronics has announced the formation of a new division within its UK operations, Home Entertainment and Appliances (HEA) division, aimed at driving innovation and enhancing customer experiences across its product and services portfolio. The new division unites the previously named TV/AV team with the domestic appliances (DA) team and will focus on delivering seamless, holistic solutions for consumers.

In conjunction with this strategic move, Samsung Electronics has made key appointments to oversee the new division.

Dan Harvie, who was previously serving as the VP of the TV/AV division will now oversee the new HEA division as VP and will play a pivotal role in guiding the division’s vision and strategy. With more than 10 years experience at Samsung having originally joined as Director of DA for Europe, he was promoted to Vice President in 2016, after driving significant growth and channel expansion. In 2020 he joined Samsung Electronics UK and led the DA business to record revenue and profitability. Harvie then transitioned to lead the TV/AV division reinforcing Samsung’s market leadership and returning the business to growth.

Additionally, Zeena Hill, has been appointed as Director of Marketing for the new HEA division, having previously led brand and marketing as part of Harvie’s TV/AV team. Zeena joined Samsung in 2022 and has accelerated growth through high-impact brand, channel and retail strategies, reinforcing Samsung’s market leading position. She has enhanced cross-market alignment with Samsung’s headquarters in Suwon, South Korea and elevated both partner collaboration alongside customer and data insights to drive ROI. Hill brings expertise to this new role, having worked in appliances and home entertainment for over 20 years. Originally working across EMEA as a senior leader at Panasonic covering appliances, smart tech and beauty product management and marketing. Prior to joining Samsung’s TV/AV team, Hill worked as a director at Currys heading up the go-to-market strategy. She also had a stint as a management consultant guiding business transformation for various FTSE 50 and large private sector businesses.