Data: Super Bowl post-match UK readership rises

This year’s NFL Super Bowl scored big with British readers, according to data from Taboola, with post-match readership interest 63 per cent higher than 2025.

Articles about the the game generated more than 4.7 million pageviews across UK publications over the past three months. This huge interest was sustained the day after the game, with post-match pieces on February 9th generating 2.6 million article page views in the UK – compared to 1.6 million in 2025.

In recent years, The Super Bowl has enjoyed a significant rise in popularity among the British public. In 2024, the Big Game was watched by a record-breaking 3.4 million people in Britain – a 48 per cent increase on the previous year.

Super Bowl LX saw Seattle Seahawks triumphing over New England Patriots in a 29-13 victory. Articles about the Seahawks received 1 million pageviews across Sunday and Monday.

The half-time show, which included a set of Latin-American-inspired songs by the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, was also popular among UK readers, generating 800,000 pageviews the day after the game. Articles about Bad Bunny earnt 1.7 million views in the same period.

Despite this surge in popularity among UK viewers, Super Bowl has yet to attract the same high readership among Brits as traditional British sports. In 2025, articles about Wimbledon, received 35 million pageviews, while the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Women’s Euro achieved ten million and 6.5 million views respectively.

“High readership figures this year provide a strong indication of Super Bowl’s rising popularity in the UK,” commented David Struzzi, Communications Lead at Taboola. “But it’s not just the football drawing people in. The excitement of the half-time show and the famous faces involved are a big part of what makes this event so special – something UK publishers need to keep in mind when planning their reporting.”