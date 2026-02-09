Research: British voters back AI-friendly copyright reform

Public opinion research from Freshwater Strategy, commissioned by the Computer & Communications Industry Association, finds that the UK can seize the opportunity presented by AI by reforming copyright rules with voter support.

The research concludes that British voters are increasingly benefiting from AI and support a regulatory regime that enables research and training in the UK.

The poll finds:

A majority (68 per cent) of voters report using AI assistants, with 29 per cent saying they do so often. Of those AI users, a majority (72 per cent) have experienced personal benefits, while 29 per cent say they experience benefits often. These benefits include making tasks more efficient (43 per cent), saving time on routine tasks (42 per cent), and reducing the need to rely on others for help (35 per cent).

Most AI users (69 per cent) worry that they would be left at a disadvantage if tools were no longer available – a real risk if the Government imposes more stringent requirements in the UK compared to other jurisdictions.

Voters do have concerns about AI, but the most commonly-cited worries would be exacerbated by proposals that would limit access to UK training data (e.g., concerns that AI will be unreliable) or require firms to share sensitive information (e.g., risks to privacy and security).

A majority say that it would be concerning if the UK regulates AI more than other countries, potentially slowing innovation and leading companies, talent, or investment to move elsewhere.

Voters support the UK allowing AI models to learn from publicly available online content such as websites, blogs, news articles, forums, and images.

As AI use continues to grow, and AI users are generally more positively predisposed to AI on the policy questions described above, the political case for an AI-friendly regulatory regime is only going to become stronger. For example, allowing AI models to learn from online content has net +37 per cent support among AI users, versus net +14 per cent support among the population as a whole.

CCIA Senior Director and head of CCIA’s London office, Matthew Sinclair, commented: “Reforms to Britain’s copyright rules, matching the flexibility and protection available in other major economies and enabling AI training, would be supported by voters. The British public are increasingly using and benefiting from AI-powered services and support AI training using publicly available online content. There is no reason why Ministers should feel they cannot take this step and strengthen the credibility of all the other work they are doing to seize the opportunities AI presents for the UK.”