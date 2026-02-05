BBC Children’s & Education expanding reach

Parents, children and families are set to have even more ways to watch the best of CBeebies, CBBC and BBC Bitesize, as BBC Children’s & Education announces a series of new launches designed to bring public service content to more young audiences.

From libraries to YouTube and to the classrooms, BBC’s children’s content is meeting children where they are. With a focus on deepening connections with audiences, the new activity complements the substantial existing offer for children on BBC iPlayer and brings content to life in communities across the UK, online and in schools.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s & Education, commented: “We are constantly evolving the service we provide to children, parents and teachers to ensure the BBC remains a key player for young audiences in the UK and beyond. Our mission is to provide trusted, inclusive and accessible, home‑grown public service content that helps children learn, stay informed and be entertained, wherever they are. By commissioning digital‑first formats, developing more school‑ready content and bringing communities together, all while supporting UK creativity, we want to reach more children and families than ever before.”

CBeebies Bedtime Stories Read and Raves

To spark a love of reading and bringing stories to life in communities, pre‑schoolers and their parents can look forward to CBeebies Bedtime Stories Read and Raves, a new series of BBC events coming to libraries across the UK. In partnership with the British Library’s Living Knowledge Network, the Read and Rave events invite children to celebrate the power of storytelling with their favourite CBeebies presenters and get ready to rave in the library. Parents can grab their glowsticks and join the fun at libraries in Leeds, Edinburgh and London, plus the special events will also be streamed live to libraries up and down the country.

The BBC events form part of a wider partnership with the British Library’s Fairy Tales exhibition, celebrating the joy of children’s literature. For the duration of the exhibition, Fairy Tales will also host the iconic CBeebies Bedtime Stories chair.

Parents of younger children will also benefit from a new CBeebies Parenting YouTube channel, launching later in 2026, offering practical advice and resources to support families. Accompanying the CBeebies YouTube channel, which last year launched the digital‑first educational series CBeebies House: Time to Play, featuring Evie Pickerill and Baroness Floella Benjamin.

Fresh themed YouTube Channels

For older children, BBC Children’s & Education is expanding its YouTube presence, bringing content to young audiences across the UK and beyond. The expansion will increase publishing output across six new themed channels, focused on distinctive, digital‑first programming including micro‑dramas, creator‑led comedy, educational formats and inspiring factual stories.

The new channels include Epic Facts, showcasing the best of factual entertainment and Non‑Stop Chaos, delivering laughs and practical jokes from CBBC shows – alongside themed drama, comedy and factual channels.

The expanded portfolio will also feature YouTube‑first commissions available on BBC iPlayer, including a digital‑first The Next Step micro‑drama launching this February – boosting existing channels that already promote key BBC Children’s and Education brands: CBBC, Non-Stop Cartoons, Blue Peter, Newsround and BBC Bitesize GCSE for those in need of study support.

BBC Ignite animation programme

The first production to emerge from the BBC Ignite animation programme, Duck and Frog (50 x 7’), debuts on BBC iPlayer on Friday 13 February, and will air on CBBC on February 16th. Created by Bristol-based animator Sam Shaw and produced by Sun & Moon, Duck and Frog is a comedy set in a modern British world, bringing anarchic humour to audiences aged 7–12.

Animation fans can also look forward to more homegrown talent coming through the pipeline, as the second round of the BBC Ignite scheme advances seven new animated projects into the final stage of development.

In this second cycle, designed to cultivate ideas and support original children’s content from early development through to potential commission, the seven shortlisted projects are now progressing to Stage Three of development. Working alongside leading production partners, this phase focuses on honing creative concepts and producing proof of concept materials. Confirmed partners include Blink Industries, Passion Pictures, Triggerfish Entertainment UK, Rumpus Animation, Jam Media, Mackinnon & Saunders and A Productions.

BBC Bitesize