DRM-based digital radio arrives in South Africa

February 13th will see the launch in South Africa of Digital Radio using the Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) format.

Aldred Dreyer, chairman of the DRM South Africa Group, the organisation that’s spearheading the development, roll-out and promotion of DRM radio in the country, has confirmed the trial will commence which follows the granting of a trial licence by communications regulator Icasa late last year.

“We received approval at the end of November, and we’re now planning the trial itself and the demonstrations we want to do,” Dreyer told local journalists this week. “Our hope is to launch everything on World Radio Day, although it’s very close, so we’ll see if we make that date.”

The trial will be conducted from a high site in Northcliff, Johannesburg, using spectrum in the FM band, according to a report in TechCentral. With regulatory approval now in place, the project team is free to switch on the transmitter as soon as preparations are complete.

Dreyer continued: “Transmission isn’t live yet, but it will be soon.” Dreyer said he also plans to approach the SABC’s technology division to gauge interest in joining the trial.

“One of the conditions of the trial is that we can’t do commercial promotion,” Dreyer added. “We can create awareness, demonstrate the technology and explain what listeners will need – but we can’t say, ‘We’re live, go buy a receiver.’”