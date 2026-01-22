Italy: SVoD users dip as FAST grows

Despite the increasing popularity of streaming in Italy, the number of unique users for SVoD services decreased by 1.3 per cent in September 2025 compared to the previous year, totalling 15.7 million.

Data from the Italian Communications Regulatory Authority (AgCom) for the first nine months of 2025 reveals that Netflix remains the leader with 8.3 million unique users (+1.6 per cent), followed by Prime Video with 7.2 million (+5.5 per cent), Disney+ with 3.7 million (+0.8 per cent), and Now (Sky) with 1.3 million (-7.7 per cent).

Despite the slight dip in unique users, the total time spent browsing SVoD platforms increased by 11.1 per cent to over 43 million hours in September 2025 compared to September 2024.

Free VoD services saw 3.9 per cent year-over-year growth in unique visitors in September, reaching 37.96 million. News Mediaset sites led with 21.5 million visitors, ahead of Sky TG24 (10.3 million) and RaiPlay (8.5 million). Total browsing time on free VoD sites increased by 4.2 per cent to almost 27 million hours.

Average daily TV viewing figures are down across the board compared to 2024 (-3 per cent in both prime time and full-day slots). The decline is more significant when compared to 2021, showing a 15–16 per cent drop, representing between 1.4 and 3.6 million fewer daily viewers.

Rai remains the prime-time leader with 6.8 million viewers (a 37 per cent share), though its viewership and market share are declining. Mediaset is closing the gap, securing 6.7 million viewers (a 36.5 per cent share) and showing an increase in its overall share. Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) remains stable in third place, followed by Comcast/Sky; both experiencing slight declines.

In terms of full-day viewing, Mediaset has taken the lead with 2.9 million viewers (a 37.2 per cent share), despite a slight decrease in total volume. Rai follows closely with 2.8 million viewers (a 35.7 per cent share), experiencing a more significant decline. WBD and Comcast/Sky also recorded decreases.

All major Italian broadcasters have seen a decline in their audiences over this four-year period, with Rai experiencing the sharpest drop.