United Group completes €1.5bn bond refinancing

United Group, a telco and media company in Southeastern Europe, has successfully completed €1.5 billion in bond refinancing transactions, which it says significantly strengthens its capital structure and financial flexibility.

Strong investor demand allowed the Group to upscale the new floating rate notes (FRNs) transaction to €1.13 billion, and also refinance its outstanding PIYC PIK notes. The transaction achieved a reduction in the cost of its FRNs by 100 basis points and its PIYC PIK notes by 112.5 basis points, resulting in approximately €15 million of annual interest cost savings as well as an extension of the Group’s debt maturity profile.

This outcome follows United Group’s successful €400 million bond refinancing completed in December 2025 and the Group’s recent Q3 results, which demonstrated continued growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDAaL, and a further reduction in leverage.

United Group said that these developments reflect continued support from the Group’s bondholders and the strength of demand for United Group’s credit in the European debt capital markets, and underscore confidence in the Group’s strategy, growth prospects and financial performance.

Stan Miller, CEO of United Group, commented: “We are delighted with the outcome of this transaction. It has not just reduced our funding cost but this was a further vote of confidence from our bond investors and builds on the positive momentum following our strong Q3 results. It reflects our disciplined approach to capital structure management and enhances our financial flexibility, allowing us to continue executing our strategy in our core EU markets, advancing our growth agenda, and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

JP Morgan acted as global coordinator and physical bookrunner. BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, ING Bank, KKR Capital Markets (Ireland), Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Mizuho Securities Europe, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit Bank acted as joint global coordinators and bookrunners.