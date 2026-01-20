Research: Netflix’s Xmas NFL drove biggest sign-up spike of 2025

Netflix’s 2025 Christmas NFL GameDay delivered the platform’s largest US sign-up peak of the year, according to analysis from Ampere Analysis.

The live NFL broadcast, paired with the release of Stranger Things Season 5: Vol. 2, drove 430,000 new US subscribers, making it Netflix’s third-largest acquisition surge since 2018 – behind the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match (1.4 million sign-ups) in November 2024 and its first Christmas GameDay in 2024 (650,000 sign-ups).

Ampere’s research shows that live sports and events content emerged as the primary driver of SVoD sign-ups in the US in 2025, generating the largest subscription peaks across Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, HBO Max and Netflix.

Mayssa Jamil, Senior Analyst at Ampere Analysis, commented: “What stood out in 2025 is how consistently live content delivered the biggest sign-up peaks across the major platforms in the US. Live programming is no longer a complementary strategy for streaming services, but one of the most reliable tools for subscriber growth – able to bring large audiences together at once, create immediate scale and significantly increase the value of ad inventory.”

