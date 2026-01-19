Starlink undercuts BT

Starlink is offering a £35 (€40.36) monthly fee for its satellite broadband reception over the UK. The offer is available nationally except for London and the South-East of England.

The areas with £35/month package can now get a 100Mb/s service with a £75 professional installation fee and no hardware fees, but users are signing a 12-month contract (they do have a 30-day money back guarantee). A £19 ‘shipping & handling’ fee does apply if users don’t have equipment already. Lead time is 2-3 weeks.

Analysts at investment bank BNP-Paribas said: “[The deal] undercuts BT’s £40 offering and beating Virgin Media O2 when installation fees are factored in. The price cut, part of Starlink’s push to expand its UK base from about 110,000 to potentially 350,000 customers, is expected to pressure incumbent providers and accelerate the first decline in traditional broadband subscriptions. Other telcos are also partnering with satellite services, signalling a broader shift toward satellite-based connectivity.”

Starlink is targeting rural and those areas without full fibre broadband, and includes the nation’s islands and highland areas.

It’s worth noting that it’s not limited by the data volume, so users will need to watch usage carefully.