De Ranitz appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of NPO

Jet de Ranitz has taken up the role of Chair of the Board of Directors of Nederlandse Publieke Omroep (NPO) – the central coordinating body of the Dutch public broadcasting system – effective immediately.

De Ranitz brings leadership experience from the higher education, arts and technology sectors. Most recently, she served as Public Sector Lead at Microsoft Netherlands. Her previous roles include senior positions at Tilburg University, the Netherlands Dance Theatre and the Amsterdam School of the Arts.

In addition to her executive career, she has held several supervisory roles – serving on the supervisory board of NTR and currently chairing the supervisory boards of the Kunstmuseum and the Escher Museum in The Hague.