Apple TV on Air France flights

On all its long-haul flights, Air France now offers access to a selection of Apple TV content. Customers can stream original series such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Severance. Series promoting French lifestyle, like Carême, are also available. Documentaries such as Prehistoric Planet and The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, as well as children’s content including WondLa and The Snoopy Show, complete the catalogue.

The first three episodes of each series are featured in a dedicated channel within the in-flight entertainment system. They are accessible on each passenger’s individual screen, in French and English, with subtitles and accessibility options for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. In total, 45 hours of entertainment are available, with content to be refreshed every two months.

Air France also offers one week of free access to Apple TV content via its new high-speed Wi-Fi portal. This feature, currently available via the portal, will soon be enhanced with content by Air France and Apple TV to offer travellers a trial experience exclusively on board.

Air France is gradually rolling out its new high-speed Wi-Fi service, across its fleet, including regional aircraft. The service will be extended to all aircraft by the end of the year.