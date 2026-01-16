France Télévisions unveils digital first strategy

French PSB group France Télévisions has announced it will undertake a reorganisation in the summer aimed at placing digital and streaming at the heart of its activities. As reported by French daily Le Figaro, president Delphine Ernotte intends to place non-linear offering france.tv and social networks at the centre of the group’s activity, while linear television could cease to be the dominant consumption method by 2030.

The shift is set to affect 60 per cent of the workforce as it seeks to integrate digital expertise in all directions, with programmes designed from the outset for all screens. The move should also allow the group to adapt to the decline of linear TV as well as strengthening its digital and AI skills.

The group plans to create an AI department, attached to the executive committee so as to anticipate the evolution of businesses and content. The new editorial organisation will also be structured around eight units instead of programming genres: knowledge, creations, regions, cinema, sports and events, leisure and daily life, young audiences and news.

The 2026 budget also foresees the elimination of 112 posts, excluding technology and data jobs, which will be strengthened.