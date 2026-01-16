Sánchez appointed FORTA President

The Federation of Radio and Television Organisations and Entities (FORTA) in Spain has elected José Antonio Domínguez Sánchez, general director of Radio Televisión Madrid (RTVM), as its new president. Sánchez will assume the presidency until July 2026, in compliance with the rotating shift provided for in the statutes of FORTA.

The new president succeeds Rosa Romà, president of 3Cat (Calanatian Corporation of Audiovisual Mitjans), whose management has been marked by the strengthening of cooperation between the regional networks and by the consolidation of a multi-support and digital strategy aimed at strengthening the role of public media in the new audiovisual ecosystem.

Following his appointment, Sánchez has stressed the essential role of televisions and regional radios as a public service of proximity and territorial cohesion.

“Autonomic televisions and radios are a fundamental pillar of social vertebration. At this stage we will work to strengthen shared projects, optimise available resources and deepen digital transformation, with a special focus on innovation and the recruitment of young audiences,” said Sánchez.

Since June 2024 Sánchez has general director of Radio Televisión Madrid (RTVM), a position he assumed after serving as provisional administrator of regional television since 2021. Previously, he had already held management responsibilities in the same entity as CEO of RTVM between 2011 and 2014. He also developed a career in Spanish Radiotelevision (RTVE), where he was general manager between 2002 and 2004 and president of the corporation between 2014 and 2018.