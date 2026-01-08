TiVo Ads launches new home screen features

TiVo, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi, has announced new features for its home screen user interface solution that enable advertisers to seamlessly reach highly engaged consumers across the TV viewing experience. The new offerings from TiVo Ads provide advertisers with key capabilities to unlock unique monetization opportunities on Smart TV home screens, including full screen video advertisements and shoppable QR codes.

TiVo Ads builds on TiVo’s legacy of innovation in user interface technology, helping consumers easily find, watch and enjoy entertainment content across a wide range of devices and providers. Delivering personalized content recommendations to viewers, the TiVo platform drives user engagement including more than 10 daily home screen visits per monthly active user.

To meet the evolving demands of today’s advertisers and audiences, TiVo Ads provides a global, diversified platform across Smart TV, linear TV, and OTT environments. With a footprint spanning over 100 TV brands, dozens of operators and more than 5.3 million monthly active users, TiVo Ads enables advertisers to connect with consumers wherever they watch the content they care about.

“TiVo Ads is redefining how advertisers connect with audiences at the heart of the TV viewing experience, spanning multiple OEMs and content providers,” said Matt Milne, President of TiVo Ads and Chief Revenue Officer at Xperi. “With our unexposed audience and highly engaged monthly active user base, TiVo Ads delivers the quality and precision advertisers demand, along with interoperable data and global program IDs that offer a comprehensive view of ad performance.”

TiVo Ads offers advertisers an automated and personalised buying experience, with server-to-server integration for demand-side and supply-side platforms. The company will be offering demonstrations of TiVo Ads capability at CES in Las Vegas until January 9th.