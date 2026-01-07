Amazon unveils new Fire TV user interface

Amazon has also added a shortcut panel that can be accessed by long-pressing the Home button on the remote. It gives quick access to the most-used controls on Fire TV, including audio and display settings, connected Ring cameras, and smart home device management.

Alexa+, the generative AI-powered agent, is available in every part of the Fire TV experience. Users can tell Alexa what they’re in the mood to watch, who they’re with, or examples of actors or directors they like. Alexa will then help find something suitable to watch. Users can also ask Alexa to add the title you see on screen to their watchlist, get stats from the game they’re watching, create an AI-generated background screensaver, see photos from family albums, turn down the lights, or jump straight to an iconic movie scene.

The Fire TV mobile app has also been improved. The redesigned app adds the ability to browse content, manage watchlists and play titles on TV screens – all with a look and feel that matches the new Fire TV design. Users can use their phone as a second screen to discover what to watch next or add a friend’s show recommendation to their watchlist when they’re away from home. The Fire TV mobile app will be available for free to download.

