Stingray music collaborates with Mercedes-Benz

Stingray, the specialist in music and video content distribution, business services and advertising solutions, has announced a partnership with automotive brand Mercedes-Benz to bring its Stingray Music and Stingray Karaoke applications to all vehicles equipped with the latest generation of infotainment system MBUX. The applications will be natively pre-installed in the vehicle’s ‘Music & Audio’ section and are expected to launch in the first half of 2026.



The services will be available in the UK, the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and The Netherlands.



“We are thrilled to partner with a prestigious brand like Mercedes-Benz to enrich the in-car entertainment landscape,” said Tom Adams, Managing Director German Branch at Stingray. “Being selected by a leading global OEM like Mercedes-Benz affirms the strength of our technology and our ability to meet the most stringent requirements. This launch delivers on our commitment to provide drivers and passengers with unparalleled entertainment on the go, as we continue to set the standard for the future of the connected car experience.”



Stingray Music will provide drivers and passengers with access to up to 100 curated music channels, permanently refreshed with the latest hits and new releases. The service also includes approximately 4 million popular podcasts. The experience is enhanced with high-resolution album artwork, a dynamic visualiser, and streamlined, driver-safe controls for easy navigation by genre and era.



With a library of up to 100,000 songs, users can easily find their next anthem by searching by genre, title, artist, or lyrics. The selection features a variety of Rock, Pop, Country, R&B, and family-friendly tunes. The multilingual interface also ensures karaoke lovers everywhere can find their hometown favourites.