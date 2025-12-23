Northern Jet expands IFC with Starlink

Northern Jet has announced the successful integration of Starlink high-speed inflight connectivity on seven aircraft, with additional installations planned throughout 2026.

With its low-Earth-orbit satellite network, Starlink delivers fast, stable, low-latency internet that supports connectivity from the ground through cruise altitude, across domestic and international routes.

“This isn’t just faster Wi-Fi,” commented Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. “It’s a fundamental shift in reliability. Our clients expect connectivity that works consistently—not something that fades in and out depending on altitude, geography, or phase of flight. Starlink allows us to deliver that level of performance in a way legacy systems simply could not.”

This enhancement directly benefits Private Advantage Card members, fractional owners, and charter clients who depend on uninterrupted connectivity to conduct business, manage teams, or stay engaged while travelling.

“Connectivity should enhance the journey, not create friction,” Bull added. “By deploying Starlink across our fleet, we’re eliminating long-standing frustrations and delivering an experience aligned with how our clients live and work today.”