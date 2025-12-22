Ant and Dec extend ITV deal

ITV presenter duo Ant & Dec will reach a 30 year milestone with the broadcaster after agreeing a three year extension on their exclusive TV and streaming relationship. The new contract takes the pair through to the end of 2028, 30 years after they first joined ITV to host celebrated weekend morning show SM:TV.

Throughout 2026, Ant & Dec will appear on new series of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win, Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity South Africa, which returns to screens three years after its first run, and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The news comes as I’m a Celebrity… celebrated its biggest launch ever for streaming, up 28 per cent year on year and exceeding 100 million streams across the run. The show’s first episode also consolidated with an audience of 11.2 million.

Britain’s Got Talent was #2 as the biggest ITV entertainment launch of 2025. Meanwhile all of Ant and Dec’s shows combined have now been streamed on ITVX 688 million times. The pair’s ITV tenure has seen them win 48 National Television Awards and 18 BAFTA Television Awards.

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director for Media and Entertainment at ITV, commented: “Ant & Dec’s impact upon the world of live entertainment is unrivalled, with their triumphant partnership reigning supreme for over three decades. This new three year working relationship marks an exciting new chapter with ITV, which I have no doubt will be full of yet more unmissable entertainment.”

Ant said: “We are absolutely delighted to be continuing our long standing and creative partnership with our friends at ITV.”

Dec added: “We’re so lucky to work on some of the biggest and best TV shows and we’re proud of what we have achieved together with ITV over the years. We’re excited for the future and looking forward to making more great entertainment together”.