Boyd joins Technetix Strategic Advisory Board

Technetix has announced the appointment of Ed Boyd to the company’s Strategic Advisory Board, effective from January 1st 2026.

The entrepreneur and technology leader brings over 30 years’ experience to the Board from the communications and Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) space. Boyd’s work in custom silicon for data communications and access networks has earned him a number of patents in cable modem, PON, and Ethernet technologies, and involvement in standards bodies, such as CableLabs, 25GS MSA, and IEEE 802.3.

Boyd commented: “I’m thrilled to join the Technetix Strategic Advisory Board at such an exciting time for the industry. The convergence of fixed broadband and wireless technologies is creating unprecedented opportunities for innovation. I look forward to contributing my experience in silicon design and access networks to help Technetix deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of operators worldwide.”

Beginning his career at Terawave Communications, Advanced Fiber Communications, and 2Com, Boyd led silicon design teams before co-founding Teknovus Inc. In his role as a founder and CTO, Ed oversaw the development of cutting-edge PON silicon, with subsequent deployments rolled out widely across Asia. After Teknovus was acquired by Broadcom, Boyd went on to co-found another company, Tibit Communications, pioneering pluggable network interface solutions. Boyd assumed active positions as VP of Engineering, and CTO at Tibit. When the company was later acquired by Ciena, his position evolved to VP of PON R&D to continue the development of pioneering silicon technology.

Technetix CEO and Founder, Paul Broadhurst, added: “We are delighted to welcome Ed to our Strategic Advisory Board. His proven track record in pioneering PON technologies and driving silicon innovation will bring invaluable insight as we continue to push the boundaries of broadband performance. Ed’s expertise will strengthen our vision for next-generation networks that combine energy efficiency, scalability, and seamless integration with 5G.”

Boyd joins Technetix’ Strategic Advisory Board, chaired by Broadhurst, alongside:

Tony Werner, director at Technetix, and Liberty Global; former CTO at Comcast

Lorenz Glatz, former CTO of Kabel Deutschland (Vodafone Germany)

John Chapman, former CTO Broadband and Fellow at Cisco

Jay Rolls, former SVP and CTO of Charter Communications

Jan Uddenfeldt, former CTO for Sony Mobile, and Ericsson

Ron Coppock, former EVP and President of Sales of Arris

Colin Büchner, Chief Network Officer of Liberty Global

Technetix executives in the Strategic Advisory Board include Jan Ariesen, Group CTO; Hernan Benavides, CTO Americas; and Patricio Latini, VP of Sales, Caribbean and Latin America.