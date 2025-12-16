Podcasting, audio given seat on Creative Industries Council

Podcasting and audio have been formally granted a seat on the Creative Industries Council (CIC).

The move follows a successful lobbying campaign led by AudioUK (the industry body dedicated to advancing the podcast and audio industry) which saw more than 400 podcast and audio businesses sign an open letter to the government urging the sector to be formally recognised as a core UK creative industry. A key objective of the campaign was securing representation on the CIC, a milestone now achieved, ensuring podcasting and audio have a direct voice at the highest level, reflecting the industry’s growth and contribution to the UK’s creative economy.

The CIC is a key government forum bringing together senior figures from across the creative industries to advise on policy, growth, skills and investment. Securing a seat ensures that the voices of podcasting and audio will now be heard at the highest level of creative industry policymaking.

AudioUK has long argued that the lack of formal representation at government level risked the industry being overlooked in critical discussions around funding, skills development, data collection and future growth. The new seat will allow the industry to engage directly with policymakers and help shape decisions that affect thousands of creators, producers and businesses across the UK and globally.

Chloe Straw, outgoing CEO of AudioUK, said: “I am beyond delighted to be joining the Creative Industries Council, representing the podcast and audio industry in its first-ever dedicated seat. I’d like to offer my congratulations and thanks to Hannah Brankin and Katie Banham, who ran a brilliant campaign on behalf of AudioUK and the wider podcast and audio industry this summer – their work supercharged the case for representation. This is something we’ve been advocating for over many years, and it’s fantastic to see it come to fruition. I’m excited to help shape the future of this fantastic, fast-growing industry, working collaboratively with colleagues from across the creative industries to unlock sustainable growth, maximise economic impact, and ensure the UK remains a global creative leader.”