Amazon’s Leo set for launch

Amazon Leo’s giant United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket is ready to launch the Leo-4 batch of 27 broadband satellites today (December 15th) at 08.49 am UTC. The price of the launch is quoted at $153 million (€130m).

The Atlas/Leo mission is to provide fast, reliable internet to customers around the world, including those in unserved and underserved communities, using a network of 3,236 LEO satellites.

The Atlas V 551 rocket, configured with five side-mounted solid rocket boosters and a medium-length payload fairing, will launch the next Amazon Leo satellites into space. Liftoff will occur from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

This is ULA’s Amazon Leo 4 mission, continuing a new chapter in the commercial launch industry as Amazon partners with ULA to deploy a majority of its advanced satellite constellation using eight Atlas V and 38 Vulcan rockets in accordance with the world’s largest commercial launch agreement.