Pinterest to acquire tvScientific

Pinterest, the AI-powered visual search and discovery platform, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire tvScientific, a connected TV (CTV) performance advertising platform. Pinterest will consequently combine its audience intent signals with a CTV engine, so marketers can measure how TV lifts the results of their performance ad campaigns.

Pinterest reaches 600 million monthly active users who save Pins to 15 billion boards, generating a predictive intent signal rooted in what people are planning to do next. Pinterest’s AI systems use this signal, together with its Taste Graph, to deliver personalised recommendations and shopping experiences. This has made Pinterest an AI-powered shopping assistant, proactively surfacing the right ideas and products as users move from inspiration to action.

With this acquisition, Pinterest says it will bring high-intent audiences to CTV. tvScientific’s outcome-based CTV platform will be integrated directly into Pinterest’s performance products, including its automation and AI-powered advertising suite, Pinterest Performance+.

“People plan and shop across multiple screens and advertisers need performance solutions that reflect that reality. For the first time, Pinterest advertisers will be able to evaluate TV with the clarity they expect from their performance channels. Looking ahead, advertisers will be able to buy TV with the performance metrics they are already using, turning Pinterest into a true search, social, and CTV performance solution. This is an exciting progression in our multi-year strategy to drive new sources of demand to Pinterest and begin to allow advertisers to reach our valuable audience beyond our platform,” commented Bill Ready, CEO at Pinterest.

“This is the first time a performance CTV engine will come together at scale with an intent-rich visual search platform and it fundamentally changes what marketers can expect from TV. Combining our performance-driven CTV platform with Pinterest’s scale and high-intent audience will create a powerful new equation for modern advertisers,” added Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific

Pinterest notes that its first priority is to scale tvScientific’s capabilities in the US market before expanding the integration globally.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory review, and is expected to close in the first half of 2026. After the transaction closes, tvScientific will continue to operate as tvScientific.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.