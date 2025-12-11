Forecast: YouTube TV largest pay-TV operator in US by 2027

At the NEM Zagreb conference, María Rúa Aguete, Head of Media and Entertainment at Omdia, unveiled insights that signal a historic transformation in the US pay-TV market. According to Omdia’s latest forecasts, YouTube TV is on track to surpass Charter and Comcast to become the largest pay-TV operator in the US by 2027.

Presenting on stage at NEM Zagreb, Rúa Aguete highlighted the rapid growth of YouTube TV, which is poised to overtake traditional cable providers as the market leader. This marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of US television, as a virtual pay-TV provider would take the top spot for the first time.

US pay-TV market snapshot (Omdia data for end 2025):

• Charter: 11.4 million subscribers

• Comcast: 10.6 million subscribers

• YouTube TV: 9.3 million subscribers

US pay-TV market forecast (Omdia data for end-2027):

• YouTube TV: 10.4 million subscribers

• Charter: 10 million subscribers

• Comcast: 9.2 million subscribers

“This is an historic moment in US TV history, with the largest pay-TV operator about to be a virtual provider,” said Rúa Aguete. “YouTube TV has evolved into a comprehensive pay-TV bundle, offering linear channels, premium networks, and major sports properties — including exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket rights. This is not just a streaming service; it is the new face of US pay-TV.”

YouTube’s dual power: A global video giant and a US pay-TV leader

Rúa Aguete emphasised that YouTube’s influence extends far beyond YouTube TV’s subscriber base. The broader YouTube platform, with almost 3 billion global users, is the world’s largest video ecosystem by a significant margin.

“Netflix may reach 300 million subscribers globally, but compared with YouTube’s 3 billion users, it is not a dominant global player,” Rúa Aguete noted. “YouTube operates at a scale no subscription service can match.”

This dual positioning — as the world’s largest video platform and the soon-to-be [potentially] #1 US pay-TV operator — gives YouTube a unique advantage in the rapidly evolving media landscape.

The streaming market: Fragmented, competitive, and rapidly evolving

The latest Omdia data also sheds light on the highly fragmented US streaming market. Despite its size, Netflix will account for just 15.7 per cent of total US SVoD subscriptions by the end of 2025, underscoring the competitive nature of the industry.

“The idea of Netflix as a dominant streaming service is a myth,” Rúa Aguete said. “Consumers are distributing their attention — and their spending — across a wide range of platforms.”

US Streaming Leaders in 2025 (Omdia):

• Netflix: 88.7 million subscribers

• Prime Video: 64.7 million subscribers

• Disney+: 55.8 million subscribers

• Paramount+: 49.4 million subscribers

• HBO Max: 29.7 million subscribers

The shift toward hybrid platforms

With YouTube TV set to become the largest pay-TV operator by 2027 and YouTube itself already commanding the world’s largest video audience, Omdia’s research indicates a decisive shift in global media. Hybrid platforms that combine traditional TV offerings with digital-native content are emerging as the new centre of gravity in the industry.