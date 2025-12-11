The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI have reached an agreement for Disney to become the first major content licensing partner on Sora, OpenAI’s short-form generative AI video platform, bringing the two companies together “to unlock new possibilities in imaginative storytelling”.

As part of a three-year licensing agreement, that signifies Hollywood’s growing acceptance of AI, Sora will be able to generate short, user-prompted social videos that can be viewed and shared by fans, drawing from a set of more than 200 animated, masked and creature characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, including costumes, props, vehicles, and iconic environments. In addition, ChatGPT Images will be able to turn a few words by the user into fully generated images in seconds, drawing from the same IP. The agreement does not include any talent likenesses or voices.

Alongside the licensing agreement, Disney will become a major customer of OpenAI, using its APIs to build new products, tools and experiences, including for Disney+, and deploying ChatGPT for its employees.

As part of the deal, Disney will make a $1 billion (€860m) equity investment in OpenAI, and receive warrants to purchase additional equity.

Under the agreement, Disney and OpenAI are affirming a shared commitment to the responsible use of AI that protects user safety and the rights of creators. Together, the companies say they will advance human-centered AI that “respects the creative industries and expands what is possible for storytelling”.

The transaction is subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements, required corporate and board approvals, and customary closing conditions.

“Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world,” commented Bob Iger, Disney CEO. “The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works. Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

“Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content,” qee3e Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. “This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”

Under the licence, fans will be able to watch curated selections of Sora-generated videos on Disney+, and OpenAI and Disney will collaborate to utilise OpenAI’s models to power new experiences for Disney+ subscribers. Sora and ChatGPT Images are expected to start generating fan-inspired videos with Disney’s multi-brand licensed characters in early 2026.

Among the characters fans will be able to use in their creations are Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba, Mufasa, as well as characters from the worlds of Encanto, Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Up, Zootopia, and more; plus iconic animated or illustrated versions of Marvel and Lucasfilm characters such as Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Groot, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Thanos, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, the Mandalorian, Stormtroopers and Yoda among others.

As part of the agreement, OpenAI adds it has committed to continuing “its industry leadership in implementing responsible measures to further address trust and safety, including age-appropriate policies and other reasonable controls across the service”. OpenAI and Disney have also affirmed a shared commitment to maintaining robust controls to prevent the generation of illegal or harmful content.

When Sora forst launched in the autumn, it caused immediate controversy over its ability to let users create realistic videos featuring historical figures, their friends and other users who elect to have their likeness recreated on the platform, whilst the MPA declared that “immediate and decisive action” was required to prevent copyright infringement on Sora. Now that The Walt Disney Company has found a way to partner with – and ultimately monetise – Sora, it seems any further quarrels with the AI platform will be avoided.