Data: GenAI app ad spend hits $824m in 2025

AppsFlyer has released its annual analysis of mobile app trends, revealing how AI shaped both consumer behaviour and marketing strategy in 2025. GenAI adoption accelerated across the app ecosystem, with installs up 16 per cent and category spend reaching $824 million (€707.9m) across iOS and Android. GenAI apps ranked among the fastest-growing categories of the year, #1 in Android and #4 in iOS, reflecting their expanding role in creative, productivity, and AI assistant experiences.

AppsFlyer also analysed AI agent usage for the first time, identifying how marketers are integrating AI into their performance workflows. The data shows that 57 per cent of agent deployments focused on technical automation such as configuration and data-integrity checks, while 32 per cent supported business optimisation. Distinct usage patterns emerged across verticals. Gaming marketers used agents to improve efficiency and protect margins, while retail and fintech teams relied on them to scale traffic and volume. These trends point to an early but meaningful shift toward supervised automation, where AI supports decision-making while marketers maintain strategic oversight.

“Many marketers say they are still struggling to measure clear ROI from AI, yet the adoption curve tells a different story,” commented Inna Weiner, VP Product, Data and AI, AppsFlyer. “GenAI apps are accelerating in consumer adoption, and behind the scenes marketers are increasingly deploying agents to simplify workflows and improve efficiency. AppsFlyer remains committed to helping teams navigate this rapidly evolving landscape with the clarity and confidence they need to grow.”

Beyond the rise of AI in both apps and marketing workflows, the report outlines several broader trends shaping the app economy in 2025.

Additional Marketing Trends of 2025

UK UA spend increased 92 per cent YoY: The growth was supported by substantial non-gaming and Shopping investment. Globally, iOS user acquisition spend grew 35 per cent while Android remained flat. Non-gaming increased 18 per cent to $53 billion, and gaming grew only 3 per cent to $25 billion.

The UK captured 35 per cent more of Europe's app marketing spend in 2025: it reflected strong gains in Shopping and iOS-led growth. Spain and Italy also recorded large year-over-year gains globally, while the US remained the world's largest app marketing economy at 42 per cent of UA spend.

Remarketing expands as retention gains importance: Remarketing spend grew a significant 37 per cent to $31.3 billion, now representing 29 per cent of all app marketing investment (up from 25 per cent in 2024). iOS remarketing rose 71 per cent, with notable gains in Transportation (+362 per cent), Travel (+145 per cent), and Finance (+135 per cent).

Shopping reshapes global UA spend distribution: Shopping investment to acquire new users rose 70 per cent overall and 123 per cent on iOS, driven by China-based ecommerce budgets that materially shifted category and regional share.

Platform performance diverges sharply across markets: iOS paid installs increased 40–85 per cent across Western markets, while Android saw declines in key regions (US –30 per cent, UK –13 per cent) but strong growth in major emerging markets.

“The UK saw exceptional momentum in 2025, led by strong non-gaming growth and continued iOS expansion. Marketers here are prioritising value, engagement, and long-term performance as the market matures,” added Weiner.