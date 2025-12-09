France Télévisions could resell sports rights

Uner pressure to cut costs by €150 million in 2026, French PSB group France Télévisions is planning to resell part of the rights and matches to the Six Nations Tournament as well as the French Football Cup.

According to sports news daily L’Equipe, major events such as the Roland-Garros tennis open or the Tour de France will be spared, with rugby being the first impacted by the restrictive financial plan. The group had secured the Six Nations rights to 2029 for €30 million.

TF1 would be among the leading TV players interested into buying back the rights to the French team matches. In 2024, the XV de France matches reached an average of 7.3 million viewers and a 45,7 per cent audience share.

Regarding football, France Télévisions, co-broadcaster of the Coupe de France with BEIN Sports since the 2022-2023 season, could also decide to relinquish part of its rights as early as the next tournament.

While the French Football League is expected to launch a call for tenders for the upcoming years, France Télévisions won’t drop the event entirely, but will try to focus on a less attractive offering. The PSB group is currently paying €8 million per season and two-thirds of the total amount.