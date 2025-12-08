Research: Norway surpasses 6m streaming subs

This autumn, Norway surpassed 6 million paid streaming subscriptions for the first time according to research fro Mediavision. This is an increase of 10 per cent compared to autumn 2024. currently, 80 per cent of households in the country have at least one paid streaming service, the highest share in the Nordic region.

“Norway is clearly the highest in the Nordic region when it comes to the adoption of streaming services. The high household penetration reflects a continued strong willingness to pay for streaming,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Chief Analyst at Mediavision.

Several streaming services have raised their prices in Norway over the past year. This, combined with the continued increase in subscriptions, means that household video spend is also reaching a new record level. Norwegians now spend over NOK 670 (€56.8m) per month on video services on average – an increase of 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the highest in the Nordic region.

“Despite price increases from several services, the number of subscriptions continues to rise, driving strong growth in market revenues. At the same time, we expect the subscription growth seen over the past year to slow down going forward. This puts additional pressure on market players as competition for existing consumers and their wallets intensifies,” Liljeqvist concluded.