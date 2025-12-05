Report: Cellular router and gateway market at $1.7bn in 2024

Berg Insight, the IoT market research provider, has released findings about the market for cellular routers and gateways. Close to 6.2 million cellular routers and gateways were shipped globally during 2024, at a total market value of approximately $1.7 billion (€1.4bn). Shipments grew moderately by 2 per cent year-on-year as inventory levels normalised from the volatile post-Covid environment, while annual sales grew by 7 per cent, driven by a shift in the product mix towards high-end 5G devices.

Half-year 2025 revenue figures suggest that the market continued to rebound, as many of the larger vendors reported double-digit growth. Until 2029, annual revenues from the sales of cellular routers and gateways are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent to reach $2.6 billion at the end of the forecast period.

While the industrial and transportation sectors remain significant end markets, there is an ongoing transformation in the demand for cellular routers and gateways. The shift is driven by enterprises seeking to ensure reliable connectivity and business continuity across distributed branches and other remote locations. High-speed 4G LTE technologies and 5G have made cellular a viable alternative to wired networks and cellular SD-WAN an increasingly mainstream choice among businesses.

Berg Insight ranks Ericsson as the overall market leader, which offers a comprehensive portfolio of routers and adapters along with cellular-centric SD-WAN and security services. The company is also one of few vendors that has started to embed AI and automation features more deeply in its platform, for example through AI-assisted anomaly detection and troubleshooting tools. Teltonika Networks is the second largest provider by revenue and the volume leader, benefitting from its in-house manufacturing facilities and tight cost control. Other vendors that hold significant market shares are Cisco, Semtech and Peplink. These five vendors generated $866 million in combined annual revenues from the sales of cellular routers and gateways and hold a market share of 52 per cent.

Other vendors with a significant presence in the cellular router and gateway market are Digi International, HMS Networks, InHand Networks, Inseego and Moxa. All of the top ten cellular router and gateway vendors shipped more than 100,000 devices in 2024. Notable vendors further include BEC Technologies, Belden, Fortinet, Lantronix and MultiTech in North America; Advantech, Four-Faith, Hongdian, PUSR and Robustel in the Asia-Pacific region; and Celerway, Eurotech, INSYS icom, RAD and Westermo in the EMEA region.