Versant acquires Free TV Network

Versant, Comcast’s planned spin-off of select media brands and digital businesses, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Free TV Networks (FTN), a provider of free over-the-air digital broadcast networks and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels in the US.

Versant says the transaction will broaden its entertainment portfolio, expand distribution across key audience segments, and establish a more diversified free-to-watch business within its footprint of networks and digital platforms.

“As we prepare to launch Versant as an independent public company, we are focused on building a business with greater scale, more ways to reach audiences, and a stronger foundation for long-term growth,” commented Mark Lazarus, Chief Executive Officer for Versant. “Reaching an agreement with Free TV Networks furthers that ambition and reflects our commitment to expanding the range of services and experiences we offer.”

“This transaction represents a thoughtful step in diversifying our entertainment business and expanding our presence across free, ad-supported platforms,” said David Pietrycha, Chief Revenue and Business Officer for Versant. “FTN’s portfolio complements our existing brands, and its distribution model provides an additional path to reach audiences and support our long-term strategy.”

“All of us at Free TV Networks are excited to bring new, scaled, and differentiated reach to Versant’s portfolio. From day one, our focus was to become the leading media company serving value-conscious consumers, by filling the entertainment gap for these viewers within the broader media marketplace. With Versant, we can scale faster, extend our ability to connect with more underserved segments, and deliver even larger audiences for our advertisers,” added Jonathan Katz, President and CEO of Free TV Networks.

Following the closing of the transaction, Katz will join Versant, reporting to Pietrycha. Katz will continue to lead day-to-day operations of the business.

Upon completion of the spin-off from Comcast, Versant will comprise of a portfolio of brands, including USA Network, CNBC, MS Now, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel, along with complementary digital assets such as Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in early 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.