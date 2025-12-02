Survey: Home Alone named UK’s favourite Xmas film

According to a survey of 2,000 people in the UK conducted by the BBFC, Home Alone has officially been voted the nations’s most beloved Christmas film receiving 20 per cent of votes – followed by Love Actually (9 per cent), It’s a Wonderful Life (8 per cent), Die Hard (5 per cent) and Elf (4 per cent), whilst 17 per cent of people said they don’t have a clear favourite.

When it comes to what makes the perfect Christmas film, a heartwarming story led the way (33 per cent), followed by family-friendly flicks (15 per cent) and humour (13 per cent). Only 2 per cent of respondents seek out a tearjerker – suggesting that for Brits, Christmas is truly the season of joy.

Nearly half of Brits (43 per cent) say the most acceptable time to start watching Christmas films is from the beginning of December, with 13 per cent saying from the beginning of November, and nearly a tenth (8 per cent) admit they enjoy festive films all year round.

When it comes to timing, nearly half (43 per cent) of Brits are most likely to watch a Christmas film before Christmas Eve, almost a quarter (23 per cent) on Christmas Eve itself, and only 14 per cent on Christmas Day. The festive film magic fades fast once the clock strikes midnight, with almost none of those polled watching Christmas films on New Year’s Day.

More than half of respondents (53 per cent) said they check the age rating when selecting a film to watch as a family during the holidays, showing that responsible, age-appropriate viewing remains a key part of festive film nights.

The Festive Film Experience

Just under a fifth (18 per cent) of people say heading to the cinema over the Christmas period is a tradition for them and their family. And of those who do go to the cinema, a third (33 per cent) go before Christmas Eve, with 20 per cent saying Boxing Day is their preferred time to go.

And as for treats, popcorn reigned supreme as the UK’s favourite cinema snack (74 per cent), with chocolate following closely behind (62 per cent).

Viewing at home

When it comes to house rules for the perfect Christmas film night, having festive snacks (30 per cent), a cosy blanket (29 per cent), the fairy lights on (21 per cent), and no phones (20 per cent) are non-negotiables for people before pressing play on a film over the festive period.

Lower down the list – but still a feature of some of Britain’s festive film etiquette – were rules such as no spoilers or plot guesses (13 per cent), no loud munching (10 per cent), and no nodding off before the credits roll (10 per cent).

In the spirit of Christmas, one fifth (21 per cent) of people said no one in particular has the final say on what to watch on festive film night, while 16 per cent said it’s a group decision, and 15 per cent prefer a family vote.

David Austin OBE, Chief Executive of the BBFC, commented: “With Home Alone crowned the UK’s favourite Christmas film, our latest research reveals that heartwarming, family-friendly stories continue to sit at the heart of the nation’s Christmas viewing traditions. The BBFC remains committed to providing age ratings and content advice to help every household make confident viewing choices this festive season.”

Tim Richards CBE, founder and CEO of Vue, added: “Many of our customers see a trip to the Big Screen over the holidays as a chance to sit back, switch off and enjoy great stories together – whether that’s a much-loved classic like Home Alone, the high-energy fun of Die Hard, or a brand-new film such as Gurinder Chadha’s Christmas Karma, Wicked or Avatar. Cinema has always brought people together, and Christmas reminds us just how powerful that shared experience can be.”