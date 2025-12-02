Research: Nordic streaming growth offsets traditional TV decline

The Nordic TV and streaming market is predicted to reach €10.7 billion in turnover in 2025, according to research from Mediavision. The market, which includes subscription revenues, advertising revenues, and public service, thereby grows by 2 per cent compared to 2024 (at constant exchange rates). At the same time, the revenue is being redistributed. Revenues for traditional TV are decreasing by 6 per cent, but this is offset by 12 per cent growth in streaming.

“The video market in the Nordics remains strong, driven by a growing consumption and willingness to pay for online video,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Principal Analyst at Mediavision.

A contributing factor to the strong growth in streaming revenues is an increased viewing. Nearly 70 per cent of 15–74-year-olds in the Nordics watch online video an average day – and the consumption is now high across all age groups. In the 65–74 age group, roughly half watch online video an average day – an increase of 15 per cent compared to 2024.

“Online video is now integrated into media consumption – regardless of age. But how people watch differs significantly between generations. Younger viewers are increasingly consuming social video, while older viewers prefer public service and other local streaming services. The market is therefore clearly being driven in several directions at once – something that increases both complexity and competition,” added Liljeqvist.