Accedo, Magine Pro merging SaaS businesses

Video streaming software and services provider, Accedo, and OTT platform provider, Magine Pro, have signed a binding agreement to carve out and merge their respective SaaS businesses Accedo One and Magine Pro into a new jointly owned company.

The merger will create a global player in SaaS solutions for OTT streaming, by combining Accedo One’s team and platform with those of Magine Pro.

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo, commented: “Our customers expect us to lead product innovation and continue to drive the best experience both for them and the end user. Together with the talented team from Magine Pro, we will be able to focus our resources on growth and innovation.”

Matthew Wilkinson, CEO, Magine Pro, added: “With the maturing market for streaming, we believe that the winners will be the companies that can best help customers build thriving OTT businesses. Accedo is an ideal partner to create a joint venture with Magine, given their global reach, mature tech stack and headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.”

The new entity will start operating following customary regulatory approvals which are expected in December 2025. Markus Hejdenberg, current CEO of Accedo One, will step into the CEO position of the new company while Matthew Wilkinson, current CEO of Magine Pro will become Chief Commercial Officer. Kamal Bherwani will be appointed to Chairman of the board. The new entity will operate separately from the Accedo Group but utilise Accedo’s global network, resources and reach as a key business partner and reseller of products and solutions.

Bherwani added: “This joint venture marks a pivotal moment for the streaming industry. By uniting the strengths of Magine Pro and Accedo One, we are creating a company with the scale, expertise, and ambition to redefine SaaS solutions for OTT streaming worldwide. As Chairman, I look forward to guiding this new organisation as it accelerates innovation, empowers customers, and sets new standards for growth in a rapidly evolving market.”