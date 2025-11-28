Telefónica, DAZN score La Liga rights

Spain’s top-flight football league La Liga has confirmed the allocation of its domestic broadcasting rights to Telefónica and DAZN for a combined €5.25 billion, securing coverage of Spain’s top-tier football competition from the 2027/28 season through to 2031/32. The agreement, equivalent to €1.05 billion per campaign, was formalised November 28th during a tender process overseen at the Higher Sports Council.

Under the leadership of Javier Tebas, La Liga opted for an early tender involving up to 12 packages, a strategy designed to maximise value and enhance market stability. The outcome represents a 6 per cent increase on the current cycle, worth €4.95 billion between the 2022/23 and 2026/27 seasons — also held by Telefónica and DAZN.

While the two platforms once again emerge as the principal rights holders, the new contract introduces a notable shift. Movistar, Telefónica’s pay-TV service, will no longer enjoy exclusive rights to three matchdays per season. Instead, all fixtures will be split evenly between the two broadcasters, marking a move towards a more balanced distribution of content.

In total, La Liga is set to generate €6.13 billion from audiovisual rights across the five-season period. This figure includes €650 million from the hospitality sector — a 30 per cent increase — €125 million from Segunda División rights, up by 40 per cent, and a further €60 million from free-to-air broadcasts and highlights packages.

The agreement reinforces La Liga’s position as one of the most commercially robust football competitions in Europe, ensuring long-term financial stability while maintaining continuity for Spanish football fans across the country.