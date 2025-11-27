Stranger Things return crashes Netflix

Netflix saw its streaming platform crash within minutes of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things dropping (1am on September 27th in the UK), leaving viewers unable to watch the first new episodes in over three years.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, multiple reports of viewers being unable to use Netflix began instantly as the new season landed – with more than 14,000 reports recorded in the US. Similarly, in India, hundreds reported their Netflix accounts were freezing and displaying connection errors.

“Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes,” Netflix said in an emailed response, reports Reuters.

Ross Duffer, Stranger Things co-creator, has previously stated on social media that Netflix had “increased bandwidth by 30 per cent to avoid a crash”.

This week, all previous four seasons of Stranger Things have re-entered Netflix’s top 10 shows charts as viewers refreshed themselves ahead of the final season.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 are available now (entitled ‘Volume 1′); whilst Volume 2, comprising of three episodes, will debut on December 25th; and the finale is set to drop on December 31st.