Infinite Orbits raises €40m

Toulouse-based Infinite Orbits, which recently struck a deal with Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES to build an in-orbit servicing satellite, has raised €40 million in fresh funding.

The European Innovation Council Fund, Matterwave Ventures, Wind Capital, Balnord, IRDI Capital Investissement, and Newfund Capital participated in the cash-raising round and endorsing Infinite Orbits’ ability to secure a leading position on the European stage and providing the company with the means to pursue its ambitions.

The company has €150 million in backlog across civilian and military programmes to be delivered in the next three years, according to a company statement.

Infinite Orbits is aiming to be Europe’s player in the global game to achieve in-space servicing capability – particularly in the competition with the US and China.

“This financing round illustrates how the coordinated mobilisation of European private capital can strategically support the emergence of a leader in in-orbit servicing,” Adel Haddoud, CEO of Infinite Orbits, commented.

In line with its pan-European growth strategy, Infinite Orbits also aims to replicate the trusted partnerships it has established with the French sovereign institutions, working closely with other European sovereign counterparts to strengthen cooperation and resilience in orbit.