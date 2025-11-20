Ofcom consults on broadcast regulation review

As announced in its review of Public Service Media, Ofcom is seeking views on areas where broadcast regulation might be reformed or streamlined to support growth and innovation across the sector.

The majority of the existing broadcasting legislative and regulatory framework was designed for a world of linear, scheduled programming. While the media regulator is currently implementing the Media Act to provide vital reform, it says more needs to be done so that audiences are protected wherever they are watching and listening to content.

According to Ofcom, it is critical that regulation does not stifle innovation or deter investment in PSM content, and it must be flexible enough to allow the industry to respond to inevitable future market changes.

Ofcom is focusing on three broad areas for potential reform – licensing, advertising and content standards. It is particularly interested in evidence from stakeholders on the impact of current regulation on their business and views on where regulation may no longer necessary given market developments, or which may be restricting innovation and competition.

Responses to Ofcom’s Call for Input must be submitted by January 15th 2026. It will carefully consider all feedback, alongside any market developments and the Government’s decision on how TV should be distributed in the future and prioritise its work accordingly.

Ofcom says it will publish an updated plan of work and high-level roadmap – including any next steps to take forward plans for regulatory reform – in spring 2026.