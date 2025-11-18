Nokia signs 5G deal with Telecom Italia

Nokia has been awarded a three-year deal by Telecom Italia (TIM) to expand and modernise the coverage and capacity of its 5G network after a competitive tender process.

The strategic partnership will cover TIM’s customers across new regions, in addition to Nokia’s existing footprint. It supports TIM’s ambitions to tackle the digital divide and digitise enterprises by delivering fast broadband connections in smaller towns and rural areas.

Nokia’s energy-efficient, and AI-ready AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio will support TIM’s sustainability ambitions and reduce its environmental impact. Nokia will supply its latest generation of Habrok 32 Massive MIMO radios and its Pandion portfolio of FDD multi-band remote radio heads for comprehensive coverage across multiple deployment scenarios. TIM will also benefit from Nokia’s latest baseband solutions, including Lodos, a high-performance 4G/5G baseband capacity card offering enhanced scalability and reduced energy consumption. These solutions are powered by Nokia’s energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, boosting TIM’s 5G network.

Nokia will also extend the deployment of its AI-powered MantaRay SON solution to more areas. This self-organising network solution for optimisation and automation supports TIM’s ambitions to use AI and analytics to drive higher network efficiency and quality and deliver a better user experience. The deal also includes deployment, maintenance, and support services that leverage AI to enhance performance, efficiency and safety.

Pietro Labriola, CEO at TIM, commented: “This partnership strengthens TIM’s leadership in building the next generation of 5G networks, enabling faster, smarter, and more sustainable connectivity across Italy. By combining innovation and efficiency, we are creating the digital infrastructure that will bridge the divide, accelerate industrial transformation, and support the country’s sustainable growth.”

Justin Hotard, President and CEO, Nokia, added: “Our expanded partnership with Telecom Italia shows how a trusted 5G network can unlock Italy’s next phase of digital transformation. With our AirScale solution, we’re helping TIM extend coverage and build a foundation for new AI-driven services. Together, we’re connecting intelligence and strengthening Italy’s competitiveness.”