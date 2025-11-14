Report: Media streamers category evolving

The global market for digital media streamers is entering a new stage of maturity, with shipments forecast to decline 4.8 per cent in 2025, to achieve 59 million units, according to Futuresource Consulting’s Media Streamer Market Outlook report – which also reveals pricing resilience as devices move upmarket.

“Streaming has marched beyond mere content delivery,” commented David Watkins, Principal Analyst at Futuresource Consulting. “While media streamers are under pressure from the dominance of Smart TVs, the whole category is evolving. Focus has shifted towards orchestrating the living-room experience, bringing together entertainment, AI and smart-home integration into a single ecosystem. The category may be maturing, but its purpose is expanding.”

Beyond the market’s peak

Futuresource notes that streaming players are becoming the connective tissue within the wider TV landscape. With Smart TV operating systems expanding rapidly, traditional streamer brands are repositioning around platform licensing and software innovation, reducing reliance on hardware volumes. Devices are increasingly bundling advanced connectivity, gaming integration and high-end audio-visual performance, providing opportunities for differentiation even as replacement cycles lengthen.

At the same time, major platform owners are reshaping the economics of streaming hardware. Roku and Amazon continue to prioritise audience scale and platform monetisation over device profitability, leveraging their ecosystems to drive advertising, subscription and data revenue.

“Hardware has always been a stepping stone,” said Watkins, “but the power now resides with those who own the interface. It’s this layer that links consumers to content, services and commerce, and that’s why all eyes are watching the market as it evolves from a product race into a platform land grab.”

A market refined, not reduced

Although annual shipments are expected to contract through 2026, Futuresource forecasts stability in total market value, as innovation in premium devices and CTV integration offsets the volume decline. Emerging categories such as gaming-optimised streamers and AI-enhanced voice control are also expected to generate fresh momentum over the forecast period.

“The industry has learned that growth doesn’t always mean expansion,” concluded Watkins. “Sometimes, it’s about refinement; about turning a crowded category into a smarter, more sustainable one. And that’s where the next big opportunity is waiting.”