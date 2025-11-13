Sky Sports launches Halo TikTok channel for female sports fans
November 13, 2025
By Nik Roseveare
Sky Sports has launched Sky Sports Halo, a new TikTok channel aiming to engage and entertain female sports fans. The channel provides a dedicated platform for women to enjoy and explore content from all sports, while amplifying female voices and perspectives.
Sky Sports Halo seeks to build a welcoming community for female sports fans through trend-led and relatable content. Followers can expect a mix of behind-the-scenes insights, sport fashion and lifestyle content, pop culture moments as well as match clips and, on occasion, live sport – blending entertainment, inspiration and the latest sports news.
Sky Sports Halo will serve as a ‘little sister’ account and joins Sky Sports’ existing portfolio of five TikTok channels across football, boxing, and F1.
Sky Sports recently surpassed 2 billion views and 167 million engagements on TikTok, and the platform has the highest engagement rate among female audiences across all Sky Sports social channels.