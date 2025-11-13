Sky Sports launches Halo TikTok channel for female sports fans

Sky Sports has launched Sky Sports Halo, a new TikTok channel aiming to engage and entertain female sports fans. The channel provides a dedicated platform for women to enjoy and explore content from all sports, while amplifying female voices and perspectives.

Sky Sports Halo seeks to build a welcoming community for female sports fans through trend-led and relatable content. Followers can expect a mix of behind-the-scenes insights, sport fashion and lifestyle content, pop culture moments as well as match clips and, on occasion, live sport – blending entertainment, inspiration and the latest sports news.

Sky Sports Halo will serve as a ‘little sister’ account and joins Sky Sports’ existing portfolio of five TikTok channels across football, boxing, and F1. Sky Sports recently surpassed 2 billion views and 167 million engagements on TikTok, and the platform has the highest engagement rate among female audiences across all Sky Sports social channels.

Fans can watch live sport on Sky Sports Halo on November 16th when England Netball face New Zealand in the Vitality Netball International Series. The match will be live-streamed at 3pm from the Copper Box Arena in London, part of a three-match series between the Vitality Roses and the Silver Ferns, exclusively live on Sky Sports.