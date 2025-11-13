Channel 4 sees 222m streaming views in October

Channel 4 reports that it was once again the fastest growing of the leading commercial streamers in October. Retaining top spot for a second month running, October saw Channel 4 set industry benchmarks while setting records including an all-time high for youth streaming, according to Barb data.

Channel 4 set a new streaming high of 8.6 billion viewing minutes in October, driven by an Altogether Different line-up including The Great British Bake Off, Married At First Sight UK, Educating Yorkshire, 24 Hours in Police Custody, Taskmaster, Hunted and Hollyoaks.

In addition, October saw Channel 4 set further streaming records:

59 per cent of Channel 4’s 16-34 viewing came via streaming, an all-time high for Channel 4 and ahead of all other British commercial broadcasters – taking it further beyond the tipping point where young people stream more than they watch via linear TV.

best-ever month on record: 222 million views – an all-time high and the first time Channel 4 streaming has passed the 200 million monthly mark for views.

best-ever day on record for streaming views (7.7 million on October 7th).

Building on its youth credentials, Channel 4 delivered the highest volume of 16-34 viewer minutes (2.2 billion) across all commercial BVoD streamers in October, while remaining the youngest-profiling (27 per cent) commercial BVoD streamer. Of the top ten titles for 16-34 viewer minutes in October on commercial BVoD, six came from Channel 4 – including Married At First Sight UK (683 million viewer minutes – and more than twice as large as the number two ranked title, Big Brother), Taskmaster (124 million viewer minutes) and Educating Yorkshire (80 million viewer minutes).

Meanwhile, Channel 4 continues to underline the unique appeal of linear to viewers and advertisers, claiming six of the top ten commercial linear titles in October among 16-34s. These included The Great British Bake Off (814,000 viewers), 24 Hours In Police Custody (435,000 viewers) and Gogglebox (294,000 viewers).

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer, Channel 4 commented: “Channel 4’s record-breaking performance last month continues our transformation as a public service streamer. Smashing our own streaming records and leading the pack among commercial broadcasters—especially with younger audiences—shows the power of our bold, diverse slate. Our line up of established favourites plus pace-setting reality, factual and entertainment continues to excite viewers and advertisers alike.”