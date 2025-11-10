ANGA COM 2026: 75% of stand space already sold

ANGA COM Exhibition and Conference remains on course for success in 2026: More than six months before the start, exhibitor registrations have already been received for 75 per cent of the stand space available in 2025, reports the organisers.

The growth topics that will be explored in depth in the conference programme and in the two exhibition halls include in-house networks, artificial intelligence, resilience, creator media and data centres.

As part of its thematic development, both the name and logo of ANGA COM will be updated: In the future, it will be called ‘ANGA COM Exhibition and Conference for Broadband, Media & Connectivity’. Network operators, vendors and content providers, from the practical to the C-level, will meet from May 19th to 21st 2026 at in North Rhine-Westphalia, at the fairgrounds in Cologne.

2026 will see the premiere of the ‘ANGA COM Showroom In-house Networks’, a new area in the central foyer where the key topic in-house networks will be presented in a compact, clear and tangible form. The modernisation of networks in buildings is increasingly becoming a key issue for the successful fibre roll-out to apartments. In Germany alone, more than 20 million apartments in multi-family buildings are still awaiting a network upgrade. How this can be achieved in a technically and administratively feasible and efficient manner has not yet been fully explored. This gap aims to be closed at ANGA COM 2026. The target audience includes network operators, the housing industry, service providers, and installers as well as politicians, regulators and the media. They will all be able to gain a practical overview of the latest innovations for in-house networks. In addition to the showroom, there will be lectures and presentations on the smartest in-house solutions on the ANGA COM Innovation Stage in hall 7.

In terms of media topics, the buzzword ‘creator media’ and the mobile use of TV and video will be among the key topics in 2026. Since the panel discussion entitled Corporate Media vs. Creator Media: Strategies for Success in a Changing Media Landscape, which ANGA COM organised together with EY Parthenon in June 2025, the question of how media companies are responding to the disruption caused by increasingly high-quality offerings from content creators on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram has been ever-present. AI will further accelerate this development. This discussion of the new creator economy will be explored in depth. Exhibitors in the media distribution sector and the topics of TV, streaming, IPTV and OTT TV already include numerous market leaders such as Vodafone, Zattoo, Tele Columbus/PYUR, Ocilion and Purtel.

Dr. Peter Charissé, CEO ANGA COM, commented: “Broadband, Media & Connectivity: With this new triad, we are emphasising the consistent further development of the variety of topics at ANGA COM: